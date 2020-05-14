First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,317 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period.

Shares of CIBR opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.21. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $32.80.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.