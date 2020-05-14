FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,633 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,189,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,105,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,639,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,725,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,313,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,662 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,210,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

FE traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,704,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,811. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average is $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.46.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.36.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

