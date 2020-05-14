Fis Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Fis Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,076 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 12.2% of Fis Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fis Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 23,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $43.59. 29,209,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,364,002. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.89. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.