Fis Group Inc. Sells 14,595 Shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Fis Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,595 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Russia ETF comprises about 1.5% of Fis Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fis Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000.

Get iShares MSCI Russia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Russia ETF stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.58. The stock had a trading volume of 259,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,939. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $45.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.01.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.