Fis Group Inc. Sells 82,865 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fis Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82,865 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 6.7% of Fis Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fis Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,407,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,643,826. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average of $40.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

