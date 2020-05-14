FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $542.23 Million

Equities research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will announce sales of $542.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for FleetCor Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $711.50 million and the lowest is $478.24 million. FleetCor Technologies reported sales of $647.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FleetCor Technologies.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $661.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FleetCor Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.35.

In other news, CFO Eric Dey sold 25,670 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.47, for a total value of $8,252,134.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,085 shares in the company, valued at $20,279,934.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $6,810,349.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,603,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,386,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,015,000 after acquiring an additional 431,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,420,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,199,000 after acquiring an additional 50,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,990,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,850,000 after acquiring an additional 64,775 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 70.9% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,743,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,319,000 after acquiring an additional 723,560 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,590,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,583,000 after acquiring an additional 43,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT opened at $215.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.05. FleetCor Technologies has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $329.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FleetCor Technologies (FLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.