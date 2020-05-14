FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Short Interest Up 13.5% in April

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the April 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLIR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR traded down $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $43.90. 76,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,650. FLIR Systems has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $59.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 1.57.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FLIR Systems will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,041,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,429.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the first quarter valued at $25,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the first quarter valued at $32,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.