Flowchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Flowchain token can now be purchased for about $2.11 or 0.00021776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex. During the last week, Flowchain has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flowchain has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $78,885.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00041495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.26 or 0.03432545 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00054337 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030831 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001692 BTC.

About Flowchain

FLC is a token. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,071 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

