Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion.

FLO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.81. 2,527,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,275. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $25.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,659,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,983 shares in the company, valued at $432,850.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

