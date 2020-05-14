Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 40,000 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.74% of Verint Systems worth $21,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,225,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,825,000 after purchasing an additional 344,493 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 326,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after buying an additional 223,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 7,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $312,076.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 721,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,678,728.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 2,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $103,336.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,939 shares of company stock worth $4,576,007. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRNT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,111. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $62.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.05). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRNT. BidaskClub downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

