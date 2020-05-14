Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.22% of Chemed worth $14,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $565,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chemed by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Chemed by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.00.

Shares of NYSE CHE traded down $2.81 on Thursday, hitting $427.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,410. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $324.31 and a 12-month high of $513.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $430.32 and a 200-day moving average of $437.57.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. Chemed had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

