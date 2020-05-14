Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,091,390 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,189 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $42,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,424,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,940,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $2,297,257,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,486,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.08.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

