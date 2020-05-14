Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,889 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $16,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.87. 1,479,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,565,370. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average is $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

