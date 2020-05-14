Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Takes Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 195,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,304,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.15% of Parker-Hannifin as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $468,494,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,948,000 after buying an additional 363,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,119,204,000 after buying an additional 283,514 shares during the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 446,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,798,000 after purchasing an additional 257,941 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,845,000 after purchasing an additional 153,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.40. The stock had a trading volume of 80,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,658. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $215.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.01 and its 200-day moving average is $180.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.68. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $872,394.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,721.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.73.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

