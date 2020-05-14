Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Short Interest Update

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,890,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the April 15th total of 6,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,567.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.46 per share, with a total value of $1,089,200.00. Insiders sold 141,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,862,435 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Fortive by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. raised its position in Fortive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 6,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Fortive by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in Fortive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTV. Citigroup began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.77.

Fortive stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.82. The stock had a trading volume of 67,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,810. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.28. Fortive has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $83.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

