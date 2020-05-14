Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,559,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,723,867. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.48. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.