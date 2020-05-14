Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Has $12.61 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.4% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $2,081,000. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 329,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after acquiring an additional 161,119 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.21.

NYSE:TMO traded up $2.37 on Thursday, hitting $334.09. 1,791,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,571. The company has a market cap of $134.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $313.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $346.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

