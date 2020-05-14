Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Has $17.88 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,902 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 3.5% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $17,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,357,000 after buying an additional 300,508 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000.

BATS QUAL traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $89.79. 1,951,728 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.88. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

