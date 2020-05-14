Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Has $19.11 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $19,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,857,000 after buying an additional 90,926 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Network raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 294,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after buying an additional 43,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.91. 6,278,068 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average of $62.78. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

