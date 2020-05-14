Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Purchases New Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,425,000 after buying an additional 2,017,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,964,000 after buying an additional 950,411 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,937,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,765,000 after acquiring an additional 151,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $327,257,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIS traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.21. 4,163,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,880,019. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.94. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $64.31. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,744 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $214,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,570.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

