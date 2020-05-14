Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,032 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $17,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of MTUM traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,640 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.65. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

