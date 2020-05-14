Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Sells 3,155 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 8.3% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $42,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $51.66. 18,726,806 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.65. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

