Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Franks International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Franks International’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Franks International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

FI stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,360. The stock has a market cap of $483.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Franks International has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.83 million. Franks International had a negative net margin of 40.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. Franks International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $56,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Franks International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,013,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franks International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,889,000 after purchasing an additional 907,980 shares during the period. THB Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Franks International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in Franks International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,777,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,374,000 after buying an additional 300,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Franks International by 2,484.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 270,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 260,393 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

