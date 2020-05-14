FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Posts Earnings Results

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter.

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH stock remained flat at $$6.50 during trading hours on Thursday. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $13.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

About FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH

Friendly Hills Bank, a community bank, provides financial services and banking products. The company offers deposit products, such as business checking and savings accounts; checking plans, including personal, interest, and e checking plans; savings plans comprising personal savings, personal high yield money market accounts, health savings accounts, and fixed term time certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

