FTX Token Hits Market Cap of $281.42 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for approximately $2.95 or 0.00030718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. FTX Token has a market cap of $281.42 million and $2.47 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FTX Token has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00041887 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $322.56 or 0.03354324 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00055345 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002085 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008006 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token (FTT) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 346,141,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,268,782 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

