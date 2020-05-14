Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $16.09. 84,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $22.96.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

In related news, SVP Diego Cadavid sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $33,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,071 shares in the company, valued at $337,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,503 shares of company stock worth $274,875.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

