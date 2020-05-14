Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $23.96 Million Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 319.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,612,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,988,930 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.17% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $23,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,390 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,679,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,485,000 after purchasing an additional 267,528 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 42,648 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 19,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at $121,522,419.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APLE stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 28,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,852. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $289.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.45 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 5.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on APLE. Capital One Financial raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.