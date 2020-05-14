Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,774,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,799 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 8.46% of Koppers worth $21,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

KOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Koppers from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of KOP traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.05. 2,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,465. The stock has a market cap of $305.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.30. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $44.75.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.90 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 55.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

