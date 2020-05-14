Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,544 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.50% of Sanmina worth $27,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SANM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sanmina from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Sanmina from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Sanmina currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of Sanmina stock traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $24.07. 10,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.82. Sanmina Corp has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.23). Sanmina had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sanmina Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

