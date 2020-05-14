Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Makes New $22.20 Million Investment in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,549,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $22,202,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.14% of Sunstone Hotel Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 409.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 45.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 11,426 shares during the period.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

SHO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Pasquale bought 17,500 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $122,325.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Pasquale bought 5,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 90,442 shares of company stock valued at $730,829 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SHO traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.73. 304,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,053. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.11. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $191.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.