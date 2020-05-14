Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Makes New $7.97 Million Investment in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 637,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,968,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Columbia Property Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 140.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 97,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 57,078 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 12,315.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,865,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 69.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 119,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,904 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Columbia Property Trust news, CEO E Nelson Mills bought 21,056 shares of Columbia Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $184,240.00. Also, EVP Kevin A. Hoover acquired 2,700 shares of Columbia Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,677.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 54,754 shares of company stock worth $667,034. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Sunday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of Columbia Property Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 17,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 108.26 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $22.72.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $76.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Columbia Property Trust’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

