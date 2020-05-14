Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 525,045 Shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,555,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525,045 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.33% of BMC Stock worth $27,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in BMC Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in BMC Stock by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in BMC Stock by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. purchased a new stake in BMC Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in BMC Stock by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 216,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 15,643 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BMCH traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.63. The company had a trading volume of 58,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,368. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.36.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $920.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

BMCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on BMC Stock from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on BMC Stock from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered BMC Stock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BMC Stock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

In other BMC Stock news, insider David E. Flitman purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,684.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy D. Johnson purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $43,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,364.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

