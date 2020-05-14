Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,359 Shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,359 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Enstar Group worth $24,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,012,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,495,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 46.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 20,276 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 18,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 89.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESGR traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.37. 1,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 122.04 and a beta of 0.54. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $94.58 and a 52 week high of $213.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.71.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $380.57 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 36.46%.

ESGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

