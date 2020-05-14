Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,193 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 592,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,193 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.55% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $23,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HY traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.56. 894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,617. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $65.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.38.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.82. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $785.70 million for the quarter.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

