Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 46,713 Shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,314,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,713 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Janus Henderson Group worth $20,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 721.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.47.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $16.99. 12,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,358. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $554.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.88 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.30%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

