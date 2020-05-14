Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 88,677 Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,741,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,677 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of Flex worth $22,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Flex by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,950,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003,704 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Flex by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,859,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,319 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Flex by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 17,860,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,399,000 after acquiring an additional 915,736 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Flex by 18.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,939,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Flex by 22.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,021,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,967 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flex stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 101,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,366,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82. Flex Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flex had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra reduced their target price on Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.46.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

