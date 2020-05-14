Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,028,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67,238 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.58% of P H Glatfelter worth $24,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in P H Glatfelter during the 1st quarter valued at $783,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its position in P H Glatfelter by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in P H Glatfelter by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in P H Glatfelter by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in P H Glatfelter by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of P H Glatfelter stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,784. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81. P H Glatfelter Co has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $660.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.66.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from P H Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. P H Glatfelter’s payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

GLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of P H Glatfelter in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

P H Glatfelter Company Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

