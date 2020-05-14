Function X Price Reaches $0.0525 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Function X has a market cap of $11.17 million and $195,622.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Function X has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Function X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000539 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00026110 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 85.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001745 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030548 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,737.31 or 1.00124595 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00090604 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 98.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000503 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,930,114 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

