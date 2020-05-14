FY2020 Earnings Estimate for iCAD Inc Issued By Dougherty & Co (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) – Investment analysts at Dougherty & Co decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for iCAD in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.29). Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for iCAD’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of iCAD from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

ICAD traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,265. The company has a market cap of $272.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.30. iCAD has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.55.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 43.24% and a negative return on equity of 92.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iCAD in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iCAD by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in iCAD in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in iCAD by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

