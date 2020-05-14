FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Neos Therapeutics Inc Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Neos Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16).

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEOS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NEOS traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,116. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a market cap of $36.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.34. Neos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.15.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Neos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,087.24% and a negative net margin of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Neos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Neos Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,559,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 135,859 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Neos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 258,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Neos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

