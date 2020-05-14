FY2020 EPS Estimates for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Reduced by DA Davidson

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Hillenbrand in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the company will earn $2.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.30. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:HI traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 63,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,480. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.59 and a beta of 1.32. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average is $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,602.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $85,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,696,717.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,630. 3.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 1,013.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,303 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $30,932,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 403.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 548,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 439,333 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 44.5% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,137,000 after acquiring an additional 437,329 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,228,000 after acquiring an additional 399,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

