FY2020 EPS Estimates for KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.00.

KHNGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of OTCMKTS KHNGY traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,936. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $34.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average is $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

