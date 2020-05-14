FY2020 EPS Estimates for Maxar Technologies Inc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Maxar Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.05) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.25). National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.13). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Maxar Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Maxar Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

MAXR stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.27. 72,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,346. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $603.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,762,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,542,000 after purchasing an additional 79,083 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 504.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,290,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,041 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after acquiring an additional 37,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 3,349.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 642,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 623,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

