FY2020 EPS Estimates for Medallion Financial Corp Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) – Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Medallion Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MFIN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Medallion Financial in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

NASDAQ:MFIN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.94. The company had a trading volume of 22,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,618. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.68). Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.49 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 21.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,265,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 225,631 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $584,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 509,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 34,280 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 9.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 31,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,457 shares during the last quarter. 33.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

