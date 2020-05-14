FY2020 EPS Estimates for Menlo Therapeutics Inc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MNLO)

Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Menlo Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.73) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.68).

Get Menlo Therapeutics alerts:

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MNLO. ValuEngine raised Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Menlo Therapeutics from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Menlo Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

Shares of MNLO stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 75,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.03. Menlo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 21,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Menlo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Menlo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.