FY2020 EPS Estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners LP Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.49. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

OMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Oasis Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,214. The company has a market capitalization of $186.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $112.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.40 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 25.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 81,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.