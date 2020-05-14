FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Raised by Analyst

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ormat Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.60.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.91 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE ORA traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.61. The stock had a trading volume of 23,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,776. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.77 and a 200-day moving average of $73.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,815,000 after buying an additional 397,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,548,000 after buying an additional 55,259 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 617,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,771,000 after acquiring an additional 121,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,796 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,292,000 after acquiring an additional 21,239 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 447,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,292,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450 shares during the period. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.14%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

