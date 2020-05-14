FY2020 EPS Estimates for Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Repay in a report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Kootman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RPAY. ValuEngine raised Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Repay from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Repay in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Repay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

NASDAQ:RPAY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.93. 23,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,635. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.52. Repay has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.86 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Repay during the first quarter worth about $959,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Repay by 244.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repay during the first quarter worth about $2,280,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Repay during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Repay in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

