FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Issued By Dougherty & Co

Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tecnoglass in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. Dougherty & Co analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.68.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TGLS. B. Riley cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.60. 1,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,188. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.92 million. Tecnoglass had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 16.42%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth approximately $858,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 28.2% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 175,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 38,516 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 12.7% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 287,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 32,265 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.