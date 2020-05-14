FY2021 EPS Estimates for TVA Group Cut by Analyst (TSE:TVA)

TVA Group (TSE:TVA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TVA Group in a research report issued on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock.

TVA Group has a one year low of C$2.16 and a one year high of C$4.93.

TVA Group (TSE:TVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$164.20 million during the quarter.

TVA Group Company Profile

TVA Group Inc (TVA Group) is a Canada-based communications company. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production, Magazines, and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. In the Broadcasting & Production segment, it creates, produces and broadcasts entertainment, information and public affairs programming; distributes audiovisual products and films, and is engaged in commercial production.

